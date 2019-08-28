Punjab Chief Minister pays tributes to services of PAF

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid tributes to services and professional capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for defending the air boundaries of the country and appreciated gallantry and bravery of the PAF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid tributes to services and professional capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for defending the air boundaries of the country and appreciated gallantry and bravery of the PAF.

He was talking to Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) Air Vice-Marshal Amir Masood and Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia who called on him here.

The chief minister said that brave PAF eagles had foiled evil designs of the enemy in February this year as the PAF had given a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

"We pay the highest regards to the PAF eagles who defend the air frontiers of the country," he added.

He said the PAF eagles were pride of the nation and brave sons of the country.

The PAF was among the leading air forces of the world which had written a history of bravery, he said.

He said the whole nation was standing shoulder-to- shoulder with the armed forces of the country and no compromise would be made on its integrity and security.

He said the role played by the PAF in nation-building was praise-worthy and its services in health and education sectors were worthwhile. Every possible cooperation by the Punjab government would be extended with regard to early completion of a cadet college in Fort Munro, he added.