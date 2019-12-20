Punjab Chief Minister performs uplift projects' ground-breaking in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar performed ground-breaking ceremony of various development projects worth billions of rupees, here on Friday

The chief minister laid foundation stone for renovation of Border Military Police (BMP) residence at a cost of Rs 13 million and repairing and maintenance of roads at district kutchery.

While addressing the BMP and Balochistan levies during visit to Baloch levies lines, Usman Buzdar said that both law-enforcement departments were rendering superb services in tribal areas of Koh-e-Suleman. He said that negligible ratio of street crimes and theft on Koh-e-Suleman and law and order situation was exemplary.

He said that people of the area are peaceful and added that special relaxation was being extended to people of Koh-e-Suleman in recruitment terms of rangers and police. He said that promotion of border military police and Balochistan levies was pending for long and added that 115 employees had been promoted. He said that recruitment process on 666 posts of border military police and levies would be started soon as per amended terms.

He said that 565 new posts of sub-inspector, ASI, head constable and constables were being created for people of the area. He said that six new police stations and security posts have been approved for tribal areas.

He said that rescue centres were under construction in Barthi and Fazla Kuch.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar presided over high-level meeting at Commissioner's Office to review arrangements for uplift projects, welfare schemes, law and order situation and cleanliness. He directed the officials concerned to construct link roads in various phases in DG Khan.

The CM also ordered for setting up joint pickets of BMP and police to improve law and order situation and installation of CCTV cameras to check theft and other crimes. The CM announced that safe cities authority project would be made functional soon in DG Khan, adding that work on Ghazi Ghat bridge would be commenced soon.

Regional police officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar briefed the meeting, law and order situation and apprised the meeting about steps taken for improving police culture. He said that cameras have been installed at SHOs offices in DG Khan for monitoring while monitoring to check the position of police mobile patrol was being conducted through trackers. The parliamentarians presented suggestions and recommendations during the meeting.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, CM Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak, Khawaja Daud Sulemani and others were also present.