UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Plants Sapling To Inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Chief Minister plants sapling to inaugurate monsoon tree plantation campaign

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at China Park, near Sagian Interchange here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at China Park, near Sagian Interchange here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a responsibility of every Pakistani to make the campaign successful. As many as 50 crore saplings would be planted in Punjab in five years, while 90 lakh would be planted during the current year, he added.

The billion tree tsunami programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan will prove to be a game-changer for environment, he said adding that currently there were 21 trees per acre in Punjab and the provincial government had set the target to increase the percentage to 28 trees per acre by 2025.

He said that the Forest Department would give 70 per cent subsidy on the tree plantation at 3,950-acre area under the Social Forestry Project.

The chief minister urged people to plant maximum saplings to make the country green. He also inspected the stall, set up by the Forest Department. The CM was also briefed on the tree plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab China Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Indian Army used cluster bombs along LOC in violat ..

28 seconds ago

Prime Minister send Rs 10bn defamation notice to N ..

30 seconds ago

India is devastating regional peace: Governor

31 seconds ago

Two persons were electrocuted in Renala Khurd

36 seconds ago

LoC villagers issued free arm licences in AJK

7 minutes ago

Govt focusing to promote domestic terrorism: Zulfi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.