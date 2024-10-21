Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Prioritizes Quality Medical Care: DC Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister prioritizes quality medical care: DC Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Monday declared the providing of top-notch medical facilities to citizens as a key priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to DC Office, during a surprise visit to Government Schools and the Rural Health Center in Mustafaabad, the Deputy Commissioner checked teacher attendance, cleanliness and the quality of education.

He visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary school and Government High School No. 1 where he interacted with students and stressed the importance of quality education and dedication from teachers.

In addition, Captain Haider Khan inspected the Rural Health Center, reviewing the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as well as the cleanliness and availability of medicines.

He spoke with patients about their treatment and assured that the district administration is committed to ensuring the best medical services. He urged medical staff to perform their duties with honesty and integrity to enhance patient care.

