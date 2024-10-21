Punjab Chief Minister Prioritizes Quality Medical Care: DC Kasur
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Monday declared the providing of top-notch medical facilities to citizens as a key priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to DC Office, during a surprise visit to Government Schools and the Rural Health Center in Mustafaabad, the Deputy Commissioner checked teacher attendance, cleanliness and the quality of education.
He visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary school and Government High School No. 1 where he interacted with students and stressed the importance of quality education and dedication from teachers.
In addition, Captain Haider Khan inspected the Rural Health Center, reviewing the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as well as the cleanliness and availability of medicines.
He spoke with patients about their treatment and assured that the district administration is committed to ensuring the best medical services. He urged medical staff to perform their duties with honesty and integrity to enhance patient care.
APP/zaf/378
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two die, three injured in separate road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Annual urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to begin on Nov 112 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gas theft in Jacobabad2 minutes ago
-
Ban lifted on transfer of property: Mayor2 minutes ago
-
KMU observes world hearing day; conducts workshop on new concepts of audiology2 minutes ago
-
Teenager girl shot dead in Nowshera Virkan2 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project begins in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
Muqam congratulates nation on approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment32 minutes ago
-
Over seven kanal govt's land retrieved in new vegetable market42 minutes ago
-
Renovation of archeological sites in abeyance for two years52 minutes ago
-
Constitutional Amendment to pave way for political stability: Waqar Mehdi52 minutes ago
-
Dera's Agriculture Uni observes 'Anti-corruption Week'1 hour ago