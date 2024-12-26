Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Appreciates Arrangements On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciates arrangements on Christmas

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the administration and police for making good security arrangements on the Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary and Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the administration and police for making good security arrangements on the Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary and Christmas

She directed the administration and police to continue serving the public with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

 

She said that the peaceful holding of prayer ceremonies in churches on Christmas was welcoming, adding that the district administration and Punjab Police nicely performed their duties.

“Everyone is free to celebrate one’s religious rituals in Punjab and ensuring protection of the minority community is foremost responsibility of all of us,” she concluded.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Minority Christmas Same Prayer All

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir ..

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park

2 minutes ago
 Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports ..

Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..

2 minutes ago
 Family of martyred constable handed over house

Family of martyred constable handed over house

2 minutes ago
 DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

5 minutes ago
 India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

5 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

5 minutes ago
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

5 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

5 minutes ago
 CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime ..

CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots

1 minute ago
 Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military t ..

Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..

1 minute ago
 Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offend ..

Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakh ..

OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan