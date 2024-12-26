Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Appreciates Arrangements On Christmas
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the administration and police for making good security arrangements on the Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary and Christmas.
She directed the administration and police to continue serving the public with the same zeal and enthusiasm.
She said that the peaceful holding of prayer ceremonies in churches on Christmas was welcoming, adding that the district administration and Punjab Police nicely performed their duties.
“Everyone is free to celebrate one’s religious rituals in Punjab and ensuring protection of the minority community is foremost responsibility of all of us,” she concluded.
