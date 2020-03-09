Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Hindus on Holi festival

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Hindu community on its Holi festival.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Holi festival promotes brotherhood in the society, adding that joint celebrations of different festivals promote love, affection, unity and socialization.

The CM said that people belonging to different faiths were equal citizens while Hindu community had played an important role in national development.

He reiterated that all religious minorities had complete protection and religious freedom and they had been included in the national mainstream by providingequal opportunities of progress. "We should promote the message of brotherhood,peace and love by participating in each others' joys" concluded the chief minister.

