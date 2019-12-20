Punjab Chief Minister reaches Taunsa Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday reached Taunsa Sharif after spending a busy day in Dera Ghazi Khan

According to a handout issued here, Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Taunsa Sharif on December 21st.

The chief minister will lay foundation stone of TEVTA College in Taunsa Sharif and address the ceremony. He will also visit Khidmat Markaz, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and under construction building of 'Panagah'.