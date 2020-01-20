Punjab Chief Minister reviews arrangements for Biennale 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that it was a priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to promote culture and tourism for achieving economic prosperity.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting, held here to review arrangements for the second Lahore Biennale 2020.

The commissioner Lahore division gave a briefing regarding arrangements being made for holding the Biennale. The meeting was apprised that the inaugural ceremony of Lahore Biennale will be held on Jan 26 at Hazoori Bagh Lahore. President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the event, while Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony on Feb 29 at Shalamar Gardens.

The Lahore Biennale would be the biggest cultural event in the history of Pakistan and 88 international artists from 40 countries would participate in the programme.

Usman Buzdar said that Lahore was the centre of culture and tourism in Pakistan, adding that holding of Lahore Biennale in the heart of Punjab would project a soft image of Pakistan.

Outstanding hospitality would be extended to international guests coming to Lahore, he said and added that the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation for holding of the mega event.

Usman Buzdar directed the district administration and police to make the best arrangements for holding the event. He also ordered for making special arrangements for traffic management and effective traffic plan should be evolved keeping in view holding of the mega event and arrival of Bangladesh cricket team.

The organisers of Lahore Biennale thanked Usman Buzdar for giving his assurance of extending cooperation.

Member Provincial Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, chief secretary, IG Police, additional chief secretary (home), DG Lahore Walled City Authority and secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.