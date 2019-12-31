UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which cleanliness arrangements in the city and the proposed system were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which cleanliness arrangements in the city and the proposed system were reviewed.

The chief minister issued necessary directions about cleanliness in the city and said the city should appear neat and clean as provision of a clean atmosphere to citizens was the responsibility of the government.

The citizens should not face any difficulty regarding cleanliness and necessary resources should be utilised to collect solid waste from roads. No compromise would be made on cleanliness arrangements, he added.

The CM said identification of land for new landfill site should be completed soon and the process of hiring consultant should also be completed at the earliest.

There should be an effective substitute system for cleanliness after the expiry of the contract with the foreign companies, he added.

After the end of contract, disposal of solid waste should be performed better than earlier, he said.

He said Lahore Waste Management Company should devise a temporary system of cleanliness till the award of new contract and relevant rules and regulations should also be followed in all matters for the new contract.

The Local Government secretary said the LWMC board had approved hiring of consultant, who would devise a complete model of cleanliness. Meanwhile, 13 bids have been submitted for pre-qualification of contractors.

Provincial finance minister, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Company SITE All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan thanks Mazari for approving law agains ..

13 minutes ago

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach deal on compensatio ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt urged to take steps for banning child marr ..

1 minute ago

Three People Die in Mine Explosion in Western Afgh ..

1 minute ago

Iraq's Premier Assures Pompeo on Safety of US Pers ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Hyderabad asks DCs to ensure monitori ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.