Punjab Chief Minister reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which cleanliness arrangements in the city and the proposed system were reviewed.

The chief minister issued necessary directions about cleanliness in the city and said the city should appear neat and clean as provision of a clean atmosphere to citizens was the responsibility of the government.

The citizens should not face any difficulty regarding cleanliness and necessary resources should be utilised to collect solid waste from roads. No compromise would be made on cleanliness arrangements, he added.

The CM said identification of land for new landfill site should be completed soon and the process of hiring consultant should also be completed at the earliest.

There should be an effective substitute system for cleanliness after the expiry of the contract with the foreign companies, he added.

After the end of contract, disposal of solid waste should be performed better than earlier, he said.

He said Lahore Waste Management Company should devise a temporary system of cleanliness till the award of new contract and relevant rules and regulations should also be followed in all matters for the new contract.

The Local Government secretary said the LWMC board had approved hiring of consultant, who would devise a complete model of cleanliness. Meanwhile, 13 bids have been submitted for pre-qualification of contractors.

Provincial finance minister, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.