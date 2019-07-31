UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Development Schemes In Southern Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews development schemes in Southern Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday to review development schemes relating to southern Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday to review development schemes relating to southern Punjab.

He expressed strong indignation over the use of substandard material and delay in some road construction projects. He reprimanded the officials concerned and directed for ensuring strict monitoring & transparency besides quality of development projects.

No compromise would be made on public welfare projects, he said and added that the projects should be completed within their stipulated time period.

He also directed that immediate attention should be given to problems of the people.

The direction of the resources has been turned towards backward areas and no hindrance was tolerable in this regard, he added and directed that timely provision of machinery should be ensured for cleanliness purposes.

The meeting reviewed progress on model cattle markets project and different departments gave a briefing about their development projects. Chairman P&D, secretaries of industry and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Progress Market Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change launches Ghafat Al Khai ..

29 minutes ago

Number of Japanese companies in UAE goes up 23.44% ..

29 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor chairs 138th session of Balochista ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Chief Secretary visits offices of Ombudsman ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hol ..

2 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Sibtain Khan, oth ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.