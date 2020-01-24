UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Establishment Of SEZs, ADP Other Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews establishment of SEZs, ADP other programmes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here on Friday, in which, matters related to the establishment of industrial estates and special economic zones, progress on the annual development programme, provincial finance commission and PM's Kamyab Naujawan Programme were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here on Friday, in which, matters related to the establishment of industrial estates and special economic zones, progress on the annual development programme, provincial finance commission and PM's Kamyab Naujawan Programme were reviewed.

The meeting also pondered over development schemes for national and provincial Constituencies.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Rs187 billion has been released by January 22 under ADP, whereas, Rs107 billion have been spent while Rs 42 billion had been allocated for public-private partnership based projects.

He said that a proposal of setting up public-private partnership infrastructure fund was also under consideration.

Similarly, out of the reserved amount of Rs62 billion, Rs42 billion has been released for development of southern Punjab, he added. The chief minister said that ban had been imposed on the transfer of funds reserved for the development of backward areas to other localities or projects. Departments have also been instructed to expedite the pace of work on ADP schemes.

He said that timely utilization of released funds would be ensured, adding that 17 places had been identified for accelerating the industrial process in the province and a strategy was being devised for their development.

Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project would be inaugurated in the March, Usman Buzdar said adding, the special economic zones would enhance employment opportunities through new investment.

Usman Buzdar said that a new industrial estate would be established in Sialkot over an area of 1000 acres of land to create around 3.5 lac new jobs opportunities.

The chief minister said that industrial estates were also being developed in backward areas.

He said that interim provincial financial commission award 2017 was functional while Punjab cabinet has given approval to the constitution of a commission under Punjab Local Government Act 2019. The commission would be notified soon, he added. A total of 455 local governments would be formulated in Punjab, he added.

The chief minister said that billions of rupees had been earmarked for Punjab municipal services programme and added that non-functional sewerage and water supply schemes would be reactivated under this programme.

Similarly, necessary machinery would also be procured for solid waste management. The Punjab Municipal Services Programme would be started from next month, he added.

The second phase of repair and maintenance programme of rural roads would be started soon and roads' repair would also be done in parliamentarians' constituencies.

The genuine right of elected representatives would be given to them, he assured.

Federal Minister for P&D Asad Umar, PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, provincial industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, CS, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Asad Umar Punjab Water Progress Sialkot Jamshed January March 2017 2019 From Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Jobs Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

5 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

6 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

6 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

6 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.