Punjab Chief Minister reviews establishment of SEZs, ADP other programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here on Friday, in which, matters related to the establishment of industrial estates and special economic zones, progress on the annual development programme, provincial finance commission and PM's Kamyab Naujawan Programme were reviewed.

The meeting also pondered over development schemes for national and provincial Constituencies.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Rs187 billion has been released by January 22 under ADP, whereas, Rs107 billion have been spent while Rs 42 billion had been allocated for public-private partnership based projects.

He said that a proposal of setting up public-private partnership infrastructure fund was also under consideration.

Similarly, out of the reserved amount of Rs62 billion, Rs42 billion has been released for development of southern Punjab, he added. The chief minister said that ban had been imposed on the transfer of funds reserved for the development of backward areas to other localities or projects. Departments have also been instructed to expedite the pace of work on ADP schemes.

He said that timely utilization of released funds would be ensured, adding that 17 places had been identified for accelerating the industrial process in the province and a strategy was being devised for their development.

Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project would be inaugurated in the March, Usman Buzdar said adding, the special economic zones would enhance employment opportunities through new investment.

Usman Buzdar said that a new industrial estate would be established in Sialkot over an area of 1000 acres of land to create around 3.5 lac new jobs opportunities.

The chief minister said that industrial estates were also being developed in backward areas.

He said that interim provincial financial commission award 2017 was functional while Punjab cabinet has given approval to the constitution of a commission under Punjab Local Government Act 2019. The commission would be notified soon, he added. A total of 455 local governments would be formulated in Punjab, he added.

The chief minister said that billions of rupees had been earmarked for Punjab municipal services programme and added that non-functional sewerage and water supply schemes would be reactivated under this programme.

Similarly, necessary machinery would also be procured for solid waste management. The Punjab Municipal Services Programme would be started from next month, he added.

The second phase of repair and maintenance programme of rural roads would be started soon and roads' repair would also be done in parliamentarians' constituencies.

The genuine right of elected representatives would be given to them, he assured.

Federal Minister for P&D Asad Umar, PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, provincial industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, CS, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.