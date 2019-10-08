UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Funds Utilization During Ist Quarter Of FY 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review utilization of funds of Annual Development Programme (ADP) and foreign-funded projects during first quarter of current financial year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review utilization of funds of Annual Development Programme (ADP) and foreign-funded projects during first quarter of current financial year 2019-20.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over some departments, which failed to utilize the released funds within stipulated time.

The Chief Minister directed all the departments to ensure timely utilization of funds, adding that work should be started on development schemes till October 15 after getting approval. "Sluggishness in getting approval of developmental schemes is intolerable for which departments' working capacity enhancement is inevitable so that there is no reason for delay in developmental projects," he maintained.

He said that pace of work on foreign-funded projects should be accelerated, besides ensuring their timely completion.

All issues in this regard should be resolved at the earliest and subsequently move ahead.

He said that he was not satisfied with performance of some departments, which must streamline their affairs by executing all pending tasks as early as possible.

The Chief Minister added that from now on, he would chair week-meetings to review progress on Annual Development Programme and foreign-funded projects. Matters would not be carried out in such a manner and the departments would have to ensure timely completion of welfare projects.

The Chief Minister was informed that Finance Department had so far released Rs 98 billion under the head of Annual Development Programme.

Secretary P&D briefed the meeting regarding progress on ADP and foreign-funded projects.

Provincial Minister Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and secretaries of departments attended the meeting.

