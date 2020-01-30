Punjab Chief Minister reviews housing sector performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over a meeting here to review performance of the housing sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over a meeting here to review performance of the housing sector.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that there were vast opportunities for investment in the housing sector. Due to increase in population, there was a need to establish new cities.

He said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would materialise the dream of the low-income people of owning a house. Participation of the private sector would produce positive results in the housing sector, he added.

The construction of housing units for low-income families has to be completed at the earliest, he said.

Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary, Vice Chairman LDA, Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, finance secretary, DG LDA and others attended the meeting.