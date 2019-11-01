Punjab Chief Minister reviews law and order situation

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday presided over a meeting at his office and reviewed law and order situation in the province

He orderd for taking all possible steps for protection of life and property of people and said that indiscriminate action should be continued against criminals.

He said nothing was important than protection of citizens and maintenance of peace in the society.

Usman Buzdar directed the line officers to continue monitoring of law and order situation. A briefing was also given about the steps taken for maintenance of peace in the province.

Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, IG Police, ACS (Home), Advocate General Punjab and others attended the meeting.