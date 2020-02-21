Punjab Chief Minister reviews law & order situation, development projects in Layyah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order situation as well as progress made on development schemes there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order situation as well as progress made on development schemes there.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that an amount of Rs.18.77 billion was being spent on 2284 public welfare scheme in the district and vowed to include Layyah district in the overall development process. No compromise would be made on quality of development projects as he would visit different areas to personally monitor the progress on the development projects, he added.

The incumbent government would overcome the deprivations of the area, he assured.

The CM announced to establish industrial estate in Chaubara and directed to take prompt measures in this regard. The development work would be done in consultation with the assembly members and Layyah and Taunsa would be connected with the motorway.

The construction work of forensic lab in DG Khan would be completed soon, while the DPS school would be established in Layyah, he added.

The chief minister announced to upgrade the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah and said the participants that work was in progress to establish a university in every district. He directed to strictly follow open-door policy in offices and officers should work hard to solve the problems of the people. The problems being faced by MNAs and MPAs would be resolved, he added.

MNA Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, MPAs including Rafaqat Ali, Tahir Randhawa, Shahabuddin, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan, DC and DPO Layyah and others attended the meeting.