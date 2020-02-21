UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Law & Order Situation, Development Projects In Layyah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews law & order situation, development projects in Layyah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order situation as well as progress made on development schemes there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Circuit House in Layyah to review law and order situation as well as progress made on development schemes there.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that an amount of Rs.18.77 billion was being spent on 2284 public welfare scheme in the district and vowed to include Layyah district in the overall development process. No compromise would be made on quality of development projects as he would visit different areas to personally monitor the progress on the development projects, he added.

The incumbent government would overcome the deprivations of the area, he assured.

The CM announced to establish industrial estate in Chaubara and directed to take prompt measures in this regard. The development work would be done in consultation with the assembly members and Layyah and Taunsa would be connected with the motorway.

The construction work of forensic lab in DG Khan would be completed soon, while the DPS school would be established in Layyah, he added.

The chief minister announced to upgrade the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah and said the participants that work was in progress to establish a university in every district. He directed to strictly follow open-door policy in offices and officers should work hard to solve the problems of the people. The problems being faced by MNAs and MPAs would be resolved, he added.

MNA Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, MPAs including Rafaqat Ali, Tahir Randhawa, Shahabuddin, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan, DC and DPO Layyah and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Motorway Law And Order Visit Progress Bahauddin Zakariya University Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

11 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

24 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

32 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

51 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

51 minutes ago

Gold price goes record high, touches Rs 93,650 per ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.