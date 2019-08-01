Punjab Chief Minister reviews measures for crops prevention from locusts attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over a meeting at his office here to review measures taken for prevention of crops from locusts attack in Bahawalpur division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over a meeting at his office here to review measures taken for prevention of crops from locusts attack in Bahawalpur division.

While giving directions for taking all-possible preventive measures for countering the attack, he said that the departments concerned should remain alert in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts to save the crops.

He said aerial spray should be done for controlling the locusts attack and said that helicopter should be hired to expand scope of aerial spray. The spray through vehicles should be further accelerated, he added.

Surveillance should be conducted on daily basis and a campaign should be carried out against the attack on crops.

He said that more pesticides should be imported according to the need and speedy measures be taken after getting support from the Federal government in this regard.

The CM said that field officers should discharge their duties efficiently and the control room established at central and district levels should keep a check on the situation round-the-clock.

The DG PDMA gave the briefing about the measures taken for protecting crops from locusts' attack. Chief Secretary SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary to CM (Coordination), DG PDMA and others were present. Commissioners of Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan divisions participated through video link.