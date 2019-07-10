UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Reviews PDMA Plan For Possible Flood Situation

Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:44 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday reviewed the preparation plan of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for possible flood situation during upcoming Monsoon season

Chairing a meeting here at his office, the CM approved to change the name of the cabinet committee on flood to the cabinet committee on disaster. The Chief Minister directed all the concerned departments to ensure complete arrangements for combating the possible threat of flood due to rains and snow-falling.

He made it clear that there would be no room for any leniency in this regard and directed to ensure effective safety arrangements in the areas adjacent to Sindh River and other riverside areas. Timely information should be provided to the local administration and provincial departments and other relief agencies should maintain close liaison while the government will provide required resources to the PDMA, he added.

The meeting was briefed that the flow of water in rivers is being monitored regularly while early flood warning system is fully effective and the timely information is being ensured through various software. Similarly, different types of media platforms, including social media, are also being used for providing updated information about the water situation in rivers. The flow of water in Sindh River is, so far, as usual,it added.

The meteorological department officials informed that rain spell may start in different areas from next week. There is no sign of large scale floods; however, the option of low and medium scale flood cannot be ignored.

Provincial ministers, spokesman to CM, SMU head Fazeel Asif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

