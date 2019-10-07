UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Performance Of Housing & Urban Development Deptt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:23 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews performance of Housing & Urban Development deptt

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Housing & Urban Development department would be harmonized with modern requirements as the role of this department was pivotal in providing better facilities in the cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Housing & Urban Development department would be harmonized with modern requirements as the role of this department was pivotal in providing better facilities in the cities.

The department would have to focus on modern urban planning and development, he said and added the WASA would be made an independent authority, whereas it would also be granted autonomy, he maintained.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at CM Office regarding performance of the Housing & Urban Development department.

The chief minister said that after reviewing matters of commercialization in residential areas, concrete recommendations should be submitted, adding that committee had been constituted to review DC rates of property. The committee would submit its final recommendations within 15 days under the supervision of Provincial Finance Minister, he asserted.

Aab Pak Authority had been constituted in order to provide clean water to the people of Punjab, he said.

During the meeting, a proposal was also submitted to transfer the assets and other related matters of Saaf Pani Company being established during previous tenure to Aab Pak Authority.

Usman Buzdar said that clean water was the basic right of every citizen and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would leave no stone unturned regarding ensuring provision of clean water to the people. "We will have to move ahead by learning a lesson from past mistakes," he stressed.

The chief minister said that a mega programme was going to be launched to improve sewerage system in provincial capital.

During the meeting, Secretary Housing & Urban Development briefed the Chief Minister regarding performance of the department and providing better civic facilities to the people.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to CM Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Member National Assembly Khuram Shehzad, Principal Secretary to CM, Head of Special Monitoring Unit, concerned secretaries and other high officials participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Water Company From Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tolerance Operetta to feature at launch of World B ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 07 Oct 2019

3 minutes ago

Use of plastics bags continues in Thar

3 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of woman's death durin ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad inspects construction work ..

3 minutes ago

Downing Street Points Finger at EU After Johnson's ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.