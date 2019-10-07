Punjab Chief Minister reviews performance of Housing & Urban Development deptt

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Housing & Urban Development department would be harmonized with modern requirements as the role of this department was pivotal in providing better facilities in the cities.

The department would have to focus on modern urban planning and development, he said and added the WASA would be made an independent authority, whereas it would also be granted autonomy, he maintained.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at CM Office regarding performance of the Housing & Urban Development department.

The chief minister said that after reviewing matters of commercialization in residential areas, concrete recommendations should be submitted, adding that committee had been constituted to review DC rates of property. The committee would submit its final recommendations within 15 days under the supervision of Provincial Finance Minister, he asserted.

Aab Pak Authority had been constituted in order to provide clean water to the people of Punjab, he said.

During the meeting, a proposal was also submitted to transfer the assets and other related matters of Saaf Pani Company being established during previous tenure to Aab Pak Authority.

Usman Buzdar said that clean water was the basic right of every citizen and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would leave no stone unturned regarding ensuring provision of clean water to the people. "We will have to move ahead by learning a lesson from past mistakes," he stressed.

The chief minister said that a mega programme was going to be launched to improve sewerage system in provincial capital.

During the meeting, Secretary Housing & Urban Development briefed the Chief Minister regarding performance of the department and providing better civic facilities to the people.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to CM Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Member National Assembly Khuram Shehzad, Principal Secretary to CM, Head of Special Monitoring Unit, concerned secretaries and other high officials participated in the meeting.