Punjab Chief Minister reviews PITB performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting here on Tuesday in which performance, progress made on different programs and future roadmap of Punjab Information Technology Board (PTIB) was reviewed in detail

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the promotion of information and communication technologies in different sectors would bring ease in the lives of the citizens, adding that ICT would be dextrously utilised to develop the outdated system on modern lines. Punjab would be developed as an IT hub and every possible effort would be made to develop the IT sector on modern lines, he added.

He opined that the adoption of e-governance and e-service delivery is the need of the hour as both would facilitate the people. He directed that every public complaint lodged through the Chief Minister's Complaint Centre (0800-02345) should be timely disposed-off. The meeting decided to construct another IT park adjacent to Arfa Software Technology Park and planned to lay the foundation stone by the end of this year. It was further decided to introduce a computerised application for the promotion of tourism. This application would contain all the necessary information and other details about tourist-spots in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that as much as 31 services were being provided to the people at 10 khidmat centres and keeping in view their utility, it has been decided to establish new khidmat centres in 27 districts.

He expressed the satisfaction that the total number of services offered at khidmat centres has, now, reached to 43. Meanwhile, regional tech incubation centres would be established in nine divisions under Punjab Innovate Program, he added.

The chief minister maintained that e-payment gateway program would help the citizens to pay their taxes and other dues online. He announced that the latest IT system has been installed in nine divisions to maintain direct liaison with the people adding that this facility would help to solve their problems. Along with it, a smart monitoring system has also been devised and planning, funding and implementation of development projects would be possible through this it. Meanwhile, the record of employees of 42 Punjab government departments was being digitised as well. The chief minister was briefed that 47 thousand complaints, out of a total of 50626 lodged through CM Complaint Centre, have been redressed.

Provincial minister Yasir Humayun, Chairman P&D, Chairman PITB, secretaries of higher education and finance departments and others attended the meeting.