UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Reviews PITB Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PITB performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting here on Tuesday in which performance, progress made on different programs and future roadmap of Punjab Information Technology Board (PTIB) was reviewed in detail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting here on Tuesday in which performance, progress made on different programs and future roadmap of Punjab Information Technology board (PTIB) was reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the promotion of information and communication technologies in different sectors would bring ease in the lives of the citizens, adding that ICT would be dextrously utilised to develop the outdated system on modern lines. Punjab would be developed as an IT hub and every possible effort would be made to develop the IT sector on modern lines, he added.

He opined that the adoption of e-governance and e-service delivery is the need of the hour as both would facilitate the people. He directed that every public complaint lodged through the Chief Minister's Complaint Centre (0800-02345) should be timely disposed-off. The meeting decided to construct another IT park adjacent to Arfa Software Technology Park and planned to lay the foundation stone by the end of this year. It was further decided to introduce a computerised application for the promotion of tourism. This application would contain all the necessary information and other details about tourist-spots in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that as much as 31 services were being provided to the people at 10 khidmat centres and keeping in view their utility, it has been decided to establish new khidmat centres in 27 districts.

He expressed the satisfaction that the total number of services offered at khidmat centres has, now, reached to 43. Meanwhile, regional tech incubation centres would be established in nine divisions under Punjab Innovate Program, he added.

The chief minister maintained that e-payment gateway program would help the citizens to pay their taxes and other dues online. He announced that the latest IT system has been installed in nine divisions to maintain direct liaison with the people adding that this facility would help to solve their problems. Along with it, a smart monitoring system has also been devised and planning, funding and implementation of development projects would be possible through this it. Meanwhile, the record of employees of 42 Punjab government departments was being digitised as well. The chief minister was briefed that 47 thousand complaints, out of a total of 50626 lodged through CM Complaint Centre, have been redressed.

Provincial minister Yasir Humayun, Chairman P&D, Chairman PITB, secretaries of higher education and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Hub All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

46 minutes ago

University of Karachi to discuss Karachi's environ ..

2 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Says EU Will Weigh 'Practical Sol ..

4 seconds ago

Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry in ..

7 seconds ago

Chief Minister message on World Senior Citizens Da ..

4 minutes ago

Action to be taken against corrupt govt employees: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.