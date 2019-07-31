UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Progress On Development Schemes Of South Punjab

Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews progress on development schemes of South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review progress on development schemes of South Punjab.

He directed officials concerned to ensure strict monitoring, transparency and quality of the projects.

"No compromise will be made on public welfare projects and should be completed in stipulated time period", he said.

He said the direction of the resources had been turned towards backward areas and no hindrance was tolerable in this regard, and directed that timely provision of machinery should be ensured for cleanliness purposes.

The meeting reviewed progress on model cattle markets project and different departments gave a briefing about their development projects.

Chairman P&D, secretaries of industry and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

