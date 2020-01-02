Punjab Chief Minister reviews progress on OLMT project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review matters regarding maintenance and operational contract of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Lahore here.

The meeting also considered proposals about fare of the train. The secretary transport briefed the meeting regarding maintenance and operational contract and other matters related to the project.

The CM, while addressing the meeting, said that fare of the train should be kept in common man's access.

The final approval for the fare would be given in the Punjab cabinet meeting.

The chief minister ordered for making the project operational as soon as possible for the people and said that repair and construction work on the roads under the track should be completed at the earliest besides taking prompt measures to resolve the traffic issues.

The CM was informed that 26 stations had been established on 27.1-km long route and approximately 2.45 lakh passengers would travel daily.

Provincial Minister for Law, Minister for Transport, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Secretaries of Transport and Finance Department and authorities concerned were present.