Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Promotion Of Tourism, Fort Munro Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Punjab Chief Minister reviews promotion of tourism, Fort Munro project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting about the promotion of tourism and investment opportunities in the province as well as progress made on the development projects in Fort Munro.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said a comprehensive policy of investment and tourism promotion had been formulated as both were interlinked and tourism-promotion also helped in boosting investment.

There were ample investment opportunities in the tourism sector, he said and assured that more facilities would be given to investors in the tourism sector.

The chief minister directed to prepare a master plan of Fort Munro to made it a model tourist-spot. Immediate steps be taken for setting up museum, library and food-court and establishment of tram and Fort Munro chairlift projects be reviewed as well.

Meanwhile, identification of land for camping sites and safari park in Fort Munro be completed soon and report be submitted about the start of bus service from Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan to Fort Munro, he said.

He directed that aqua and adventure tourism be promoted and the problems like sewerage and provision of clean drinking water be solved as soon as possible.

The meeting decided in principle to operate the rest house in collaboration with the private sector. The chief minister directed that tourist-spot be developed at Marri area of Rajanpur and Chairman of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority be appointed as soon as possible.

Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas gave a briefing. Provincial Housing Minister MianMahmood ur Rasheed, Chairman BoD TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, Secretary Tourism,CEO PBIT, MD TDCP and others attended the meeting.

