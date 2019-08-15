Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces to name 36 roads and nine parks in Punjab after Kashmir

Addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to name 36 roads and nine parks in Punjab after Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Addressing the rally, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to name 36 roads and nine parks in Punjab after Kashmir.

He said the movement for solidarity with kashmiris would be continued in coming weeks as well. "I pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for vigorously projecting the Kashmir case," he added.

He said Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at diplomatic and political fronts in an effective manner. The United Nations should take notice of frequent violations at Line of Control (LoC) and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said, adding Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said a message had been conveyed to India that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris with full force.

He said India the so called champion of democracy had trampled the democratic norms in occupied Kashmir. India had also defaced its democratic and secular identity by revoking the article 370, he added.

He said Pakistan would continue to provide support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir by all means. He said, "We are standing with our Kashmiri brethren and pray that we celebrate our next independence day with Kashmiris." He thanked the political leaders, members of social society and people for participating in the rally to protest against Indian cruelties in occupied Kashmir.

He said the participation of people in large number in the rally was a proof that Kashmir and Kashmiris were close to our heart and soul.

Mishaal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said the participation of people in the rally had given impetus to the Kashmir cause.

"If the people had come out three/four years ago for Kashmir cause then Modi could not have the courage to take brutal steps in the occupied Kashmir," she added.

She said innocent Kashmiris were fighting with Indian forces without any arms but their spirit for the cause of freedom was very high.

She said Kashmiris were the defence line of Pakistan and how Pakistanis could forget them as there was a soul relation between them.

She said Kashmiris were facing hunger and other problems for the past 12 days due to curfew clamped down by the Indian government.

Kashmiris did not experience these hardships for the first time but undergone all such inhuman acts in 2010 and 2012, she added.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha, Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur also spoke on the occasion.

The rally started from Governor's House and concluded at Charing Cross, the Mall, wherein a large number of people participated.

Earlier, a number of rallies were taken out from various parts of the city, which merged into the main rally at its starting point.

Strict security measures were taken on this occasion and more then 2500 police personal were deputed for ensuring foolproof security to the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed and DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan also visited the route of the rally and reviewed the security arrangements.