Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Approves Raise In Police Allowances

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in his office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in his office here on Wednesday.

The chief minister gave approval in principle to increase allowances of Punjab Police. The final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that police would be extended necessary cooperation in war against terrorism and crimes and it would also be provided resources according to the modern needs.

We appreciate the sacrifices and efforts made by the police against crimes and terrorism and now it will have to show improved performance.

The past is over and the previous behaviour is unacceptable in the new Pakistan because every citizen is worthy of respect and honour, he added.

He asked the police to treat people in a decent manner in police stations as the protection of life and property of the people was not a duty but a noble deed as well.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, inspector general of police Punjab , Finance Secretary attended the meeting.

