UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Calls Cabinet Meeting

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 27th Punjab cabinet meeting for Thursday, March 12, at his office in which eight-point agenda would be reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 27th Punjab cabinet meeting for Thursday, March 12, at his office in which eight-point agenda would be reviewed.

According to a handout issued here, the meeting would also be briefed about the steps being taken for controlling coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab March Cabinet Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECC  approves proposal for subsidized electricity

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 may take 5 days to show symptoms: Study

5 minutes ago

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS ca ..

5 minutes ago

Seminar on aviation industry held at University of ..

5 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Meeting discusses 'Punjab Culture Day' celebration ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.