Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 27th Punjab cabinet meeting for Thursday, March 12, at his office in which eight-point agenda would be reviewed.

According to a handout issued here, the meeting would also be briefed about the steps being taken for controlling coronavirus.