Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces at Line of Control in which four citizens and a jawan were martyred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces at Line of Control in which four citizens and a jawan were martyred.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister strongly condemned targeting of innocent people by Indian forces and termed it a coward act.

He said continued violations on LoC by Modi regime was athreat to regional peace.

Pakistan army was fully capable of giving a befitting response to such aggression, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

