Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces at Line of Control in which four citizens and a jawan were martyred.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister strongly condemned targeting of innocent people by Indian forces and termed it a coward act.

He said continued violations on LoC by Modi regime was athreat to regional peace.

Pakistan army was fully capable of giving a befitting response to such aggression, he added.