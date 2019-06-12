UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Congratulates PM, Economic Team For Presenting Balanced Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azher and their economic team for presenting a balanced and public-friendly Federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

The government has announced important steps for economic self-reliance and rectified past mistakes by identifying the priorities in the budget.

He said that Pakistan would become self-reliant with the steps announced in the budget and added that no better budget could be presented in the prevalent circumstances.

The rich had been burdened while the common man was facilitated and provided relief, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the budget depicts public expectations and no burden has been put on poor and low-income families. The budget would herald economic development in the country, he added.

