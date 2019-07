Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous poet and lyricist Nisar Nasik and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous poet and lyricist Nisar Nasik and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

He paid tributes to the services of late Nisar Nasik in the field of literature and said that his famous song "Dil Dil Pakistan" is a voice of the whole nation.