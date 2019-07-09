UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mother Of Dr Hassan Amir Shah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of mother of Dr Hassan Amir Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Dr Hassan Amir Shah, vice chancellor, Government College University, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Dr Hassan Amir Shah, vice chancellor, Government College University, Lahore.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab May Family Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

13 minutes ago

UAE affirms support for Middle East peace process

13 minutes ago

Moringa Oleifera helpful in 300 diseases' treatmen ..

1 minute ago

Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 migrant ..

1 minute ago

Smoking is a big risk to eyesight: Study

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 09 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.