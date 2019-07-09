Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of mother of Dr Hassan Amir Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Dr Hassan Amir Shah, vice chancellor, Government College University, Lahore

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.