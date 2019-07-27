Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns terror attacks in North Waziristan, Balochistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday strongly condemned the terror attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan

In a statement, he paid tributes to the martyrs of both incidents and expressed sympathies with their families.

He said the sacrifices of a captain and four soldiers, who laid down their lives fighting against terrorists for the safety of the motherland, would not be go waste.

The CM said those attacking the Pakistan Army were the enemies of peace.