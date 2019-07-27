UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Terror Attacks In North Waziristan, Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:36 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns terror attacks in North Waziristan, Balochistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday strongly condemned the terror attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday strongly condemned the terror attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan.

In a statement, he paid tributes to the martyrs of both incidents and expressed sympathies with their families.

He said the sacrifices of a captain and four soldiers, who laid down their lives fighting against terrorists for the safety of the motherland, would not be go waste.

The CM said those attacking the Pakistan Army were the enemies of peace.

