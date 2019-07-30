Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mother Of ACS Home
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of ACS (Home) Syed Ali Murtaza.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.