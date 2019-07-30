UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Mother Of Zahid Ali Khan

Tue 30th July 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of mother of Zahid Ali Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist of daily Jang, Zahid Ali Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist of daily Jang, Zahid Ali Khan.

She was the mother-in-law of Mrs Rubina Zahid, director electronic media at the DGPR.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

