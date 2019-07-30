Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of mother of Zahid Ali Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist of daily Jang, Zahid Ali Khan.

She was the mother-in-law of Mrs Rubina Zahid, director electronic media at the DGPR.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.