- Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of mother of Zahid Ali Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist of daily Jang, Zahid Ali Khan.
She was the mother-in-law of Mrs Rubina Zahid, director electronic media at the DGPR.
In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.