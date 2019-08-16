UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Dr Faisal Masood

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:08 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of Dr Faisal Masood

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday condoled the death of Professor of Medicine Dr Faisal Masood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday condoled the death of Professor of Medicine Dr Faisal Masood.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

He said Dr Faisal Masood was a famous name in the field of medicine and his services would be remembered for long.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ukraine Fails to Meet Standard of Fiscal Transpare ..

2 minutes ago

Indian barbarity in Kashmir exposed before world: ..

3 minutes ago

Morgan's desire for second World Cup success tempe ..

27 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of molestation ..

27 minutes ago

Independence Day City Parade on Aug 18: Commission ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.