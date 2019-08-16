Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Dr Faisal Masood
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:08 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday condoled the death of Professor of Medicine Dr Faisal Masood
He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.
He said Dr Faisal Masood was a famous name in the field of medicine and his services would be remembered for long.