LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of daily Al-Sharq International Chief Editor Mian Muhammad Saeed Khokhar, managing director Mian Riaz Ahmed and Executive Editor Mian Iftikhar Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.