Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Anti-Muslim Riots In Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, India.

In a statement, he expressed serious concerns over the spate of attacks on Muslim houses and mosques.

He regretted that Hindu goons had made life hell for the hapless Muslims through state-sponsored terrorism. The Narendra Modi government is exhibiting the worst fascism in the garb of so-called democracy and it is deplorable that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) goons enjoy the explicit backing of the Modi government, he added.

It's unfortunate that Modi is fiddling while Delhi is burning. The Modi government must realise that truth could not be muzzled through violence and torture, he said.

The CM regretted that Muslims and other minorities were not safe in India and asked the international community to exert pressure on India to stop the genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir and New Delhi. The international community should wake from the deep slumber and stop the Modi government from crimes against humanity, he added.

