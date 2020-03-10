Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman BuzdaR condoles death of senior journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Anwar Hussain Haqi, senior journalist and reporter daily Aaj News Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Anwar Hussain Haqi, senior journalist and reporter daily Aaj news Lahore.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, he extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.