Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs to expedite anti-smog steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to speed up the ongoing campaign against industries, vehicles and brick-kilns causing pollution and said strict action would be taken against the responsible.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said yesterday (Wednesday) sudden increase in smog in Lahore and its suburbs was due to burning of crops residues at border areas of India. However, he said, the air quality had now improved very much due to rain.

The chief minister said that he had been personally monitoring situation of smog and issued instructions to the departments concerned to create awareness among people through effective steps.

He said that instructions had also been issued to the departments concerned to remain alert to cope with smog in days to come.