Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Expresses Sorrow Over Amanullah's Death

Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorrow over Amanullah's death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Amanullah.

In a condolence message, he paid tributes to the artistic contributions of Amanullah, adding that he was the uncrowned king of comedy and a chapter of comedy has ended with his death.

Amanullah performed immortal roles in stage dramas that set popularity records, he added.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayedthat may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

