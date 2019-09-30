UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates China Over Its National Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates China over its national day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday extended felicitations to the government and citizens of People's Republic of China on their national day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday extended felicitations to the government and citizens of People's Republic of China on their national day.

In a message, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government expresses sincere wishes on the national day and reiterated that China was the most trustworthy and sincere friend of Pakistan.

The CM said that Chinese have successfully struggled against poverty, joblessness and corruption under their great leadership. "China has touched new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and its speedy development was a role model for the rest of the world," he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and China have consensus stand over international issues and both believe in mutual respect and love for peace. "We are thankful to the Chinese leadership for its full support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pak-China friendship was exemplary and this bond of friendship was even more strengthened during the present era, adding It is sanguine that China has supported Pakistan in every difficult moment and China has emerged as a global military power due to its continued hard work as innovation, research and work are hallmarks of Chinese development.

This is the reason that all the nations respect China, concluded the chief minister.

