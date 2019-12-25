UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the christian community.

In his message issued here, he said, "Birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is not only sacred occasion for the Christians but for Muslims as well." He said that the occasion of Christmas provides an opportunity to promote unity and love, adding that the role of Christian community for the progress and prosperity of the country was undoubtedly commendable.

He said, "Promotion of brotherhood, tolerance, harmony, love and affection is the essence of the teachings of Hazrat Essa (AS).

" He said the incumbent government had taken solid steps for the welfare of the minorities besides increasing job quota for them.

Usman Buzdar said, "Constitution of the country gives complete religious freedom and equal rights to all the minorities living in the country." He said being a true Pakistani, people belonging to different religious backgrounds should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the country.

