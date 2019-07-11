UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in train accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

In his message issued on Thursday, he also directed the district administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased passengers and prayed for their early recovery.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in Rahim Yar Khan hospitals on the direction of the chief minister.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) asks India ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for housing chairs LDA city sub-committee ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec Interested in Building Hospitals i ..

4 minutes ago

Authorities asked to pay heed to growing encroachm ..

4 minutes ago

Baltic trio slam Russian plan to fete Soviet-era t ..

11 minutes ago

Siberians flock to toxic lake for 'Maldives' selfi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.