Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

In his message issued on Thursday, he also directed the district administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased passengers and prayed for their early recovery.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in Rahim Yar Khan hospitals on the direction of the chief minister.