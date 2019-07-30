UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in plane crash

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of human lives in army aviation plane crash incident in Rawalpindi and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of human lives in army aviation plane crash incident in Rawalpindi and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He also directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured, adding that the administrative officers should supervise the provision of medical facilities to the injured.

