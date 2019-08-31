- Home
- Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in Kohistan accident
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:26 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives caused due to fall of a coach into a reverine in Kohistan
The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieved families.