Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Kohistan Accident

Sat 31st August 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in Kohistan accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives caused due to fall of a coach into a reverine in Kohistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives caused due to fall of a coach into a reverine in Kohistan.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieved families.

