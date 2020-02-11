Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in factory incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a factory incident at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a factory incident at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad district.

In a statement, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from the commissioner Faisalabad division.

He ordered for a legal action against the responsible persons and added that the best treatment facilities be provided to the injured.