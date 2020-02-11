UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Factory Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives in factory incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a factory incident at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a factory incident at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad district.

In a statement, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from the commissioner Faisalabad division.

He ordered for a legal action against the responsible persons and added that the best treatment facilities be provided to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Road Sargodha From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

17 minutes ago

Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

8 minutes ago

New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25 ..

8 minutes ago

Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digita ..

8 minutes ago

Policy making to accommodate more females stalls a ..

8 minutes ago

LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.