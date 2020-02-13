Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at death of children

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of children in a house roof collapse in Alipur Chatha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of children in a house roof collapse in Alipur Chatha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.