Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Death Of Children

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at death of children

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of children in a house roof collapse in Alipur Chatha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of children in a house roof collapse in Alipur Chatha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

