Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Loss Of Lives Near Skardu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a coach in the River Indus in Skardu area.
In a message here on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to thebereaved families, adding that the Punjab government fully shares its grief.