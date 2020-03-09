UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved At Loss Of Lives Near Skardu

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives near Skardu

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a coach in the River Indus in Skardu area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a coach in the River Indus in Skardu area.

In a message here on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to thebereaved families, adding that the Punjab government fully shares its grief.

