Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at loss of lives near Skardu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a coach in the River Indus in Skardu area.

In a message here on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to thebereaved families, adding that the Punjab government fully shares its grief.