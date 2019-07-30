Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launches monsoon tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday launched tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Punjab House Islamabad

Speaking on the occasion, he said that maximum tree plantation was needed to avoid the climate change impacts, said a handout issued here.

Trees are true friends of human beings and children should be especially sensitised on importance of green environment in society, he said.

He asserted that the target of tree plantation would be achieved and 'Clean and Green Punjab' programme would be helpful in combating the growing challenges of climate change.

Increasing forests' size could help combat environmental degradation, he said adding that recent rains were also beneficial for growth of saplings.

The chief minister said that every department should plant maximum number of trees and citizens, especially the youth, should also be involved in the activity through social forestry.

He said that the Forest Department would also provide plants to citizens for in-house plantation while tree-plantation has been made compulsory in housing societies in the province.

Provincial Minister for sports and Tourism Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Minister Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, ACS and others were also present.