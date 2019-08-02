Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launches 'Sehat Insaf Card' in Faisalabad, Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that all available resources were being utilized to provide basic facilities to people, besides improving the living standard of deprived sections of society under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that all available resources were being utilized to provide basic facilities to people, besides improving the living standard of deprived sections of society under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing 'Sehat Insaf Card' distribution ceremony attended by many deserving families here at main auditorium of Faisalabad Medical University on Friday.

Provincial Ministers for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Ajmal Cheema, MNAs, MPAs, Secretary Health Punjab Momin Agha, Principal Faisalabad Medical University, Doctors, Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti and others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister expressed his happiness, saying, the launching of 'Sehat Insaf Card' scheme in Faisalabad and Chiniot districts would greatly facilitate the people like other districts of the province.

"Under the vision of PM Imran Khan, Sehat Insaf Card has been especially designed for deserving segments who lack financial resources for medical treatment. Now they will be able of get treatment costing upto Rs 720,000 per year", he dilated.

As many as 411,000 families, about 22 percent people of total population in district Faisalabad, and another 88000 families making 23 percent population of district Chiniot will benefit from health cards in both districts,CM said.

Sehat card holder would be able of get treatment from any panel hospital in every city of the province. The government would also pay transport fare required for shifting the patient to hospital and back home from hospital, he said.

He said that Sehat cards were being distributed among 7 million needy families in Punjab province and about 30.5 million people belonging to these families would avail benefits associated with this card.

The CM, while highlighting some other development programmes initiated in Faisalabad district, said that eastern west water treatment plant was being set up at a cost of Rs 152 billion. He added that under annual development programme 500 development programmes have been initiated across Punjab.

He also highlighted the importance of Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate being completed by FIEDMC Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development management company, and said that it would usher in a new era of progress and development in the area.