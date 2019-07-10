UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Message On World Population Day

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar message on World Population Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that the population explosion would have to be controlled to protect the natural resources as the rising population has resulted in creating socio-economic problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that the population explosion would have to be controlled to protect the natural resources as the rising population has resulted in creating socio-economic problems.

In his message here, the Chief Minister said that World Population Day reminds us to keep the population ratio according to the available resources as arranging additional resources for the increased population has become a problem everywhere.

It is imperative to control the unbridled population explosion so that qualitative life could be ensured for every citizen.

"We have to arrange educational, healthcare and employment opportunities for every citizen but there is a need to deeply think about the growing population" he observed. In this regard, government is following the policy of managing the population pressure in big cities through a policy of composite developmentof the province, the Chief Minister concluded.

