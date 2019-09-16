UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Orders Cabinet Committee To Launch Crackdown On Illegal Profiteers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar orders cabinet committee to launch crackdown on illegal profiteers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued directions from Saudi Arabia to the cabinet committee for price control to launch a crackdown on illegal profiteer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued directions from Saudi Arabia to the cabinet committee for price control to launch a crackdown on illegal profiteers.

He said the sale of essential items should be ensured at government fixed rates. No leniency would be shown to those found selling essential items at exorbitant rates, he said. The administrative officers should regularly visit markets for ensuring price control and no lame excuse would be acceptable with regard to implementation of the price control system.

The CM ordered for taking practical steps to overcome artificial price-hike and made it clear that people could not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers.

He said that the initiatives taken for providing relief to people should be visible to everyone. The price control magistrates should come out from their offices and check the rates of different items in markets.

He said that artificial increase in the prices of pulses, vegetables and fruits would not be tolerated and added that district-level price control committees should also proactively perform to help implement governmental instructions in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Sale Price Saudi Arabia Market From Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

6 minutes ago

BEOE cancels 11 OEPs licences while suspends 24 ot ..

2 minutes ago

UAE first country in region to transition to Inter ..

10 minutes ago

US hints at military response to Saudi attacks as ..

2 minutes ago

UAE keen on consolidating cooperation with Indones ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.