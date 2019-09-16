Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar orders cabinet committee to launch crackdown on illegal profiteers

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued directions from Saudi Arabia to the cabinet committee for price control to launch a crackdown on illegal profiteer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued directions from Saudi Arabia to the cabinet committee for price control to launch a crackdown on illegal profiteers.

He said the sale of essential items should be ensured at government fixed rates. No leniency would be shown to those found selling essential items at exorbitant rates, he said. The administrative officers should regularly visit markets for ensuring price control and no lame excuse would be acceptable with regard to implementation of the price control system.

The CM ordered for taking practical steps to overcome artificial price-hike and made it clear that people could not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers.

He said that the initiatives taken for providing relief to people should be visible to everyone. The price control magistrates should come out from their offices and check the rates of different items in markets.

He said that artificial increase in the prices of pulses, vegetables and fruits would not be tolerated and added that district-level price control committees should also proactively perform to help implement governmental instructions in their respective areas.